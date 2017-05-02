Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

There will be a Tobacco Free Jefferson Partnership Smokeless Tobacco Subcommittee meeting on Tuesday, May 9 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jefferson County R.J. Bailar Public Library.

The committee is planning its upcoming Asthma Awareness Day and Tobacco Free Florida Week in an effort to educate community members about the health hazards of smokeless tobacco.

Partnership members are also working to get more signatures for a petition to adopt a Tobacco Free Sports League for the Jefferson County Recreational Park. The partnership worked an educational table at the Monticello CVS on Tuesday, May 2 and will be set-up again at the Monticello Tractor Supply on Thursday, May 11, from 1 to 4 p.m.

If you would like to be a member of this health related group contact Antonio Norton at tobaccofreejp@gmail.com or the Jefferson County Health Department at 850-342-0170. There is a great need to decrease tobacco use and exposure in Jefferson County and increase healthy behaviors.