Todd Nichols promoted to naval captain

Story Courtesy of

Sandra Walker Nichols

Christopher Todd Nichols, of Monticello, was promoted by the United States Navy in Millington, TN, on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at the Memphis Room in the Helmsman Club at Naval Support Activity Mid-South in Millington.

A group of about 60 attendees celebrated Captain Nichols’ promotion with him and his wife, including former shipmates from his enlisted and officer assignments.

One of the attendees, LCDR Phil Davis, traveled from as far as Guam in the South Pacific Ocean to attend the promotion ceremony.

Later, a celebratory dinner was held for close friends and family at the Owen Brennan’s New Orleans Style Restaurant in Memphis, TN.

Those attending Captain Nichols’ promotion ceremony included Jefferson County Commissioner Stephen W. Walker and Chrissy Lojan, Hazel Hopson and Caroline Kowalchyk.

Captain Nichols has been serving in the Navy Personnel Command PERS 42 as the Submarine Nuclear Placements and Assignments Limited Duty Officer (LDO) since April 2016.

He joined the Navy as a Machinist’s Mate in September 1983, just a few months after he graduated from Jefferson County High School in Monticello.

Nichols enlisted in the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and completed Recruit Training and Machinists Mate.

He has served in the Navy (active duty) since Sept. 1, 1983, when he left Monticello for Boot Camp at the Recruit Training Command at the Naval Training Center, Great Lakes, IL.

From there, he went on to the Navy’s nuclear power program school in Orlando, and was trained as a nuclear engineer.

His enlisted tours include serving in the Machinery Division, USS Grayling (SSN 646), where he completed two Northern Atlantic deployments; the conversion crew of the USS Daniel Webster (SSBN 626) to a Moored Training Ship (MTS 626).

After advancement to Chief Petty Officer (CPO), he was selected as the Machinery Division LCPO for the initial crew manning of the USS Seawolf (SSN 21), and shortly thereafter, he was selected for office commissioning under the Limited Duty Office (LDO) Program.

Nichols’ officer tours include the USS McKee (AS 41) where he served as the Nuclear Repair Officer and Planning and Estimating Officer.

Then, he served in the Reactor Department on USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), making two deployments to the Western Pacific and Arabian Gulf in support of Operation Southern Watch and Operation Enduring Freedom.

He later served as the Ship’s Maintenance Officer aboard the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), completing new construction and delivery, and inter-fleet transfer and maiden Western Pacific deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

After he was promoted to Lieutenant Commander, Nichols was selected to serve as the Production Management Assistant of the USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), repairing Submarines and Surface Ships throughout the Mediterranean theater.

His next assignment, and where he was serving when he was selected as a Commander, was as the Nuclear Limited Duty Officer Community Manager in Washington, DC. Then, in 2013, Nichols served as the USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) Chief Engineer, completing an extended combat deployment which executed the initial strikes against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS).

Finally, he has served in his current assignment as the PERS 42 Placement Officer for the Submarine LDO and CWO in Millington, TN, where he was selected as Captain.

Additionally, while serving in the above billets in the US Navy, Captain Nichols was graduated with a Bachelor of Science from Southern Illinois University and a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) with a concentration in Financial Management from National University.

He has completed coursework for the Doctor of Philosophy in Finance with North Central University.

Awards granted to Nichols throughout his 36 year Naval career include the Meritorious Service Medal (three awards), the Navy Commendation Medal (five awards), the Navy Achievement Medal (nine awards), the Navy Expeditionary Medal, Southwestern Asia Service Medal, National Defense Medal (two awards), Good Conduct Medal (three awards), the Global War on Terrorism Medal, the 1991 Submarine Group 6 Sailor of the Year when serving on the USS Daniel Webster (SSBN 626), and multiple other unit awards.

Captain Nichols is the son of Elsie Malloy and the stepson of Clyde Malloy, both of Monticello. He is married to Sandra Walker Nichols of Waukeenah, father of daughter Charlie Walker; and is the stepfather to Sandra’s three children: Mary, Walker and Caroline Kowalchyk.