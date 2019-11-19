Toll Road – Critics and Criticism

Those who are honestly raising the flag for the environmental cause are doing the right thing for the environment and future generations of outdoors enthusiasts. This is important! Past highway projects mostly had been built without enough consideration for animals their habitat, water ways and the long term.

Today’s social conscience is more in tune with environmental needs.

Remember the turtle tunnel that was installed under the highway near Lake Jackson? Aside from the embarrassment it was wildly expensive to do after the construction. Environmental needs should be built into the construction and according to plan. Proper construction can protect animal habitat and movement, and minimize animal/vehicle contact. Google Wakiva Highway to see what can be accomplished.

Tall Timbers has taken a firm position of No Toll Road. If their strategy by saying no is to elevate the environment conversation, okay. This no strategy could also be coming from influential individuals who want to keep things exactly the way they are. And who are they?

What’s the demographic of Jefferson County and what part of it is saying no? And why are they saying no? At the top are plantations and large land owners followed by wealthy business people and wealthy retirees. Next might be what is referred to the middle class. I’m not sure what the exact definition of ‘middle class’ is, but for me it’s people working to pay their bills, keep up a decent standard of living, and save for their children’s education and their own retirement. The next group is not so well off struggling to make ends meet. Some may be living in generational poverty.

What part of the demographic do you think is saying no and why are they saying that? Who is putting up the money to fund this campaign, its signs, mailings and internet media campaign? You decide if, it’s the top, middle or bottom of the scale? What are they afraid of losing and where is their focus; past, present or future?

I drive to St. Petersburg a couple of times a year to visit my brother. I use the Sun Coast Highway because it’s safer and less tense than taking I-10 to I-75, it’s scenic until it hits urban area sprawl and it has much less 18-wheel commercial vehicle traffic. The toll road is not the I-10 and I-75 nightmare drive. Taking traffic off these main highways is safer for everyone, including the truckers.

The criticisms have mostly been intended to keep supporters behind no and fearful of everything they love being ruined. Please consider benefits to the tax revenues (lower millage and stable school finances), possibility of good residential developments, job training for project needs and future opportunities, revitalized/ expanded retail, possible businesses locating here, assistance from state agencies for roads (SCRAP and SCOP funds), planning assistance and so on. Also consider our ability to strengthen our local comprehensive plan and its future land use map.

Building the toll road is a major undertaking taking tens of millions of dollars to deliver hundreds of miles of road. Programs of work like this have many subordinate projects and stages. We are in first phase planning which will have cooked for two years (2019 – 2020) before detailed planning really kicks into gear. Then you have another two years plus before construction starts (“no later than December 31, 2022 and ending 2030). Planning is a key to success.

Another myth is that the financial plan for this is no good. Where did the money come for I-95, I-75, H-98, H-27 or any of the free/non-toll roads? It came from federal and state resources. The money to pay for our toll road will likely come from the Division of Bond Finance and Florida Department of Transportation Financing Corporation. Toll-Road and Expressway System fees not required for paying debt, and operations and maintenance expenses are returned to the State Transportation Trust Fund. A relatively quick (10 year) program to completion understands the time value of money and the non-stop march of population growth.

Phil Calandra