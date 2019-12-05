Toll road: How to move forward

BOCC meeting November 21, 2019 Agenda item a) Multi Use – Toll Road Items for Discussion gave the county residents an opportunity to voice their opposition or support. DOT representatives attended, gave a presentation and accepted questions. The meeting was uncomfortable at times, but the process was good. In the end the board voted 3 to 2 to reject the ‘No-Resolution’, but the conversation needs to go on so DOT can listen and respond.

I’m grateful the ‘No-Resolution’ contained the county mission statement because it shows the difficult balance the commission has to achieve. You can see the tension in its two halves “1) developing our economic resources, expanding sustainable business environment and creating job opportunities and 2) protect and preserve the rural community atmosphere, natural environment and cultural diversity.” Achieving both while not denying or destroying the other is the ideal.

Most passionate comments were about risks to our rural lifestyle, our historic culture and home town Monticello. I enjoy seeing the courthouse at the top of the hill and I’ve even gotten used to the smell from ‘Walker’s Dairy’ laughing on the really bad days. When you stand back and look at things a little more objectively you might see more calmly.

Our historic buildings have survived over 150 years and will not be threatened by a road. They are threatened by age, the elements and lack of money. It’s very hard to fund a new roof, an air conditioner or anything else needed for preservation. A-Building is a good example of a preservation financial disaster. The 95,000 acres of plantation land will not go away. The threat to our farmers, dairymen and cattle ranchers is economic – not the toll road. If it stays below I-10, there will be little negative impact on plantation owners, farmers or ranchers.

A connection to Georgia was probably the loudest fear voiced, that brings with it the possibility for a by-pass. The Toll Road statute has nothing in it about connecting to Georgia, yet there has been comment to that effect by a politician. A by-pass has been studied 3 times since the 1970’s with the last one sponsored by the Chamber about 15 years ago. Each time the DOT study settled on a no-build decision due to insufficient traffic. It’s likely a very long way off if ever in our lifetimes.

The Toll Road program and our county government have given us a process to let everyone have their say. Our county has offered to hold facilitated town hall sessions so each unique concern, worry and request can be recorded. Such a consolidated list can be submitted to the Corridor Task Force. This allows those who can’t attend the regional task force meetings a clear simple way to give input.

I also heard that people are afraid to speak their opinions publicly because of employer retribution and bullying. This goes hard against what I believe community is all about. For me the biggest and most important aspect of our community and its cultural diversity is the people who live here having a sense of security. Warm-hearted generous people create understanding and collaboration. They work to be inclusive to get everyone’s opinion heard and recorded.

I am committed to protect the character of our beautiful community. We all can help to provide both opportunity for prosperity and to protect the natural beauty and cultural diversity.

It is positive people who are not afraid to embrace a different future that makes community and creates a good lifestyle. Let’s use the processes offered and get moving.

Phil Calandra