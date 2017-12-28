Tom Henry Bailey, age 87, passed away on December 22, 2017. He was born to Lemuel and Beulah Bailey on August 18, 1930 in Sirmans, Florida. He is preceded by his parents, his wife Betty, five brothers, Clarence, Homer, Horace, Fred, and Walter, three sisters, Mary, Lois, and Bell. He is survived by one sister Laverne Cooper, and two children, son, Gerald Bailey (Pat), and daughter, Judy Nazaruk (Steven), four grandchildren, Chasity Phillips (Brent), Chris Bailey (Jody), Kasie Singletary (Craig) and Keith Taylor (Michelle). He had six great-grandchildren.

Tom was born in Sirmans, Florida at home. He was the sixth son in a family of 10 children. He attended Greenville High School and he was first on the football team there. He met Betty McDaniel from Lamont Florida in 1949, and they married in 1950. They were married for 66 years. Tom managed a 100-acre cotton farm while co-managing the Star Restaurant and Kwick Kitchen in Lamont, Florida. Tom was a Jack-of-all-trades. He electrically wired many homes in Lamont. His spiritual gift was service to the community. In 1977 he was recruited to run the carpentry program at Jefferson County High School. He taught carpentry for 19 years at the high school, many of his students have gonen on to be successful contractors. Tom was a deacon at Lamont Baptist Church and taught Sunday School for over 60 years. In 2016 he had a stroke and his health declined this past year.

Tom was a wise and talented father, grandfather and friend to everyone. He loved his Lord and Savior and held the course until the end. He and his wife Betty took many trips during their retirement. The family would like to thank all of the doctors for helping him live 87 years. Thanks to Big Bend Hospice for their end-of-life care. Thanks to Ruby Jackson for her Home Health Care. Thanks to the community of Lamont and the church family for their visits.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, December 27th, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lamont Baptist Church. Visitation was December 26th, 2017 at Beggs Funeral Home in Monticello Florida from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. Reverend Fred Bailey Jr. and Mark Holley conducted the service. Burial will be at Walker Cemetery in Madison County. Contributions to Big Bend Hospice or Lamont Baptist Church would be appreciated.

