Tom Jennings Jr., son of the late Tom Sr. and Viola Jennings, was born on April 22,1956. He was educated in the Jefferson County School system. He later in life joined the United States Army which he retire from and returned home to be closer to family. After returning home he worked for C & F Fencing Company until 2015. Tom is well known to his family and friends as “Bubba”.

Tom leaves behind to cherish his sweet loving memories: a brother, Edward (Patricia) Jennings Sr., his caregiver and sisters: Joanne Jennings, Barbara (Derrick) Farmer, Lougeana (Ellison) Womack, Donna (Terry) Edington, four aunts: Sara Gallon, Laura Mae Payne, Lucreaty Jennings and Eddie Lee Jones, two uncles: Jasper (Loretta) Geathers and Emmanuel Jennings, his best friend Ronald Mathis, 18 nieces and nephews, 24 great nieces and nephews, along with a host of cousins and friends. Hagan Funeral Service 175 North Railroad Street, Monticello, Fl (850)997-1300 is in charge of the arrangements. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, February 3, 2018 at Welaunee MB Church in

Lamont Fl. Viewing will be 3-7 p.m. Friday, February 2, 2018.

Related