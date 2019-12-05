Tommy Arthur promoted to EMS Lieutenant

Debbie Snapp

William "Tommy" Arthur has recently been promoted to emergency medical services (EMS) Lieutenant for the Jefferson County Fire Rescue (JCFR).

Lt. Arthur has been employed with the department since 2014. He is a graduate of Apopka High School and received his Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training at Valencia Community College in Orlando.

The first level of EMS care is that of an EMT; this individual is trained in the basic emergency medical procedures and must be certified by the state in which they serve in order to perform these procedures. State Board Certifications for EMTs is a prerequisite to all paramedic courses.

Lt. Arthur graduated from the Tallahassee Fire Academy at Tallahassee Community College after the required 490 hours of training, which lasts about 22 weeks. He also graduated from the Florida Medical Training Institute for EMT Paramedic Training.

Students that enter into the paramedic program must currently be certified as an EMT-Basic in the State of Florida.

Lt. Arthur will assist EMS Captain Jared Parramore with controlling the supply inventory for EMS as well as reviewing patient care reports.

100 percent of all patient care reports are evaluated for "Quality Assurance" before being forwarded to the agency's billing company.

Lt. Arthur will also coordinate training and skill maintenance for JCFR's EMTs and paramedics.