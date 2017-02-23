Tour of Homes March 18

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Monticello Home & Heritage Tour is scheduled for March 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; $25 per person, $15 group rate.

The Saturday event is provided for the benefit of the Jefferson County Historical Association, which sponsors projects and events focusing on the rich heritage of Jefferson County.

Make plans to come spend a delightful day in Monticello.

For tickets and more information contact Gretchen Avera at 850-997-5007 or Bill Kirkpatrick at 850-997-2661.

This fundraising event is sponsored by the Jefferson County Tourist Development Council, visitjeffersoncountyflorida.com.

Camellia Circle members of the Monticello Garden Club have been invited by Theresa Merritt, with the Jefferson County Historical Association, to attend the 2017 Homes and Heritage Tour here in beautiful, historic Monticello. The group would love for the circle members to come share the day together experiencing the lovely homes, gardens, shops, and restaurants.