Track Spotlight: Vargas and Nealy

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Elias Vargas and Detrevian Nealy run track for the Jefferson Somerset Tigers under Coach Harry Jacobs. They recently came back from running track in the district meet.

Vargas runs the 110 meter hurdles. He finished first in the 110 meters and second in the 300 meters and 400X400 meters. He is a homeschooled eleventh grader; his favorite subject in school is English; and he is a scholarship hopeful. He plans to dual enroll at North Florida Community College this fall and study technical engineering.

Vargas was born in Iowa and raised here in Jefferson County. He is the son of Gerardo and Susanna Vargas and is one of eight children. He plays soccer and softball for fun and enjoys all outdoor sports.

Vargas helped in the rebuilding of the storm damaged Mexico Beach during his Spring Break. He worked alongside of his brother, who owns a construction company.

Detrevian Nealy runs the 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters and 400X400 meters. At the recent district meet Nealy finished first in the 100 and 400 meters, and second in the 200 and 400X400 meters.

He is an eleventh grader at Jefferson Somerset; his favorite subject in school is social studies and he is also a scholarship hopeful. He plans to continue his education at Florida State University, the University of Florida or Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University to study something in a sports related field.

Nealy was born and raised in Monticello. He is the son of Yolanda Nealy and has three siblings. He enjoys video games in his free time, and family trips.

Varga and Nealy are scheduled to run in the Jacksonville Regionals on Saturday, April 27.

“These two young men are dedicated to track,” says Coach Jacobs. “They are two of the best and have the potential to go far in their sports and education. I am so proud of them. I've worked with them since they were youngsters.”