Trash collection sites may be modified

The issue of solid waste collection sites, a perennial topic of discussion among county officials, was back on the agenda last week: specifically, how best to monitor the sites and prevent abuse.

The topic was an outgrowth of a presentation by Solid Waste Director Beth Letchworth to the Jefferson County Commission on Thursday evening, March 2, part of a planned series of presentations by department heads to educate new commissioners on the county’s various operations.

It was also possibly an outgrowth of a limited agenda with only three items, two of them the department heads’ presentations, thus permitting plenty of opportunity for digressions and explorations.

Letchworth’s presentation, complete with slides, was concise and to the point. She spoke of her department’s multiple functions, which she listed as solid waste, recyclables and household hazardous wastes collections, animal control, and code enforcement. Functions that her department accomplishes with a crew of 14 employees and similar number of equipment, she said.

She touched on the 11 collections sites that her department services (including the site at the department’s office off US 19); their locations; the types of trash collected (tires, construction debris, tree limbs, etc.); the types of services provided (commercial trash pickup, box rentals, etc.); and her department’s funding sources (the annual assessment fee, rental fee, small county consolidated grant and recyclables sales).

She also touched on the 2013 funding reductions that had resulted in a $408,000 funding loss to her department over a two-year period and the efforts to regain fiscal balance in the wake of those cuts.

It was County Coordinator Parrish Barwick who called her back to the podium and asked that she project on the wall again the map of the 11 collection sites. Barwick then proceeded to point out the relative proximity of several of the sites to each other and the seemingly unreasonable hours of operations, given several were opened 24/7.

He questioned the need for the proximity of certain of the sites and for their

round-the-clock hours. The extended hours, he said, simply availed individuals of the opportunity to dump unauthorized trash at the sites under cover of night.

He referenced the department’s 121 commercial customers, who pay monthly fees to have their garbage picked up at their facilities. Barwick opined that doubled that number probably didn’t pay the commercial fee because they could dump their trash clandestinely at the residential collection sites. And not only were businesses within the county doing it, but also businesses from outside the county, he said.

“You probably spend a half million to support cheating businesses and businesses from outside the county dump here,” Barwick said. “You spend $1.5 million annually and about one third of that benefits cheaters.”

No one contested the alleged abuse, but rather cited other instances of illegal dumping. Letchworth said the cameras at the sites helped, but it was impossible to distinguish one Florida tag from another, let alone the time it took to review the videos.

She suggested that if vehicle stickers were issued, as the commission had discussed at one time, it would help curb the abuse. But then that idea was dropped because of its controversial nature among some residents and the logistics of implementation and enforcement.

Paul Henry, a citizen with a law-enforcement background, suggested the county would do better (plus it would less costly to hire a designated deputy to monitor the collection sites and ensure compliance with the dumping laws. Even if the deputy couldn’t be everywhere, the mere knowledge of the deputy’s existence would curb abuse, he said. And added benefit, he said, was that while the deputy was making the round, if some other illegal activity was detected, the deputy could deal with it.

City Councilman Troy Avera expressed concern about any proposed elimination of the collection sites, noting that the ones Barwick had referenced were those near and around the city, which had the highest concentration of people. He worried that if the sites were reduced, it would lead to illegal dumping on city streets and empty lots.

The commission took Avera and Henry’s comments into consideration and thanked them. It then instructed Barwick to delve deeper into the issue and present the board with a proposal within the coming weeks.

