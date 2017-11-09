Dear editor,

Let me preface to say I am a disabled woman who is wheelchair-bound.

Last summer we invested in an above-ground pool for both me to do physical therapy in and the grandchildren to enjoy when they came on vacation. A few weeks ago we began to drain it for the winter and laid the ladder down inside of it.

This morning as I sat at my kitchen table, I heard one of my older rescue dogs barking nonstop. When I went into my backyard I discovered it had fallen in to the almost empty pool. Apparently it thought the pool cover was Solid Ground.

Although I tried I could not reach the dog. I went out to the road in front of my house which is currently being paved. As a crazy crying crippled woman I approached the man in a piece of the heavy equipment. He immediately came to my rescue (and my pups). God bless Tony! Attached is a picture of him rescuing my poor wet Yorkie. I cannot thank him enough. He is truly a hero.

Sincerely,

Millie BlairWaigand

