Tucker Benard Sutton Jr.

in Obituaries

Tucker Bernard Sutton Jr., 38 years old was born on October 22, 1978 to the late Tucker Bernard Sutton Sr. and Reverend Barbara Jean Sutton of Wacissa, FL. Hagan & Bradwell Funeral Service, 175 N. Railroad St. Monticello, FL. 850)997-1300 is in charge of the arrangements. Funeral Services will be Saturday, August 26, 2017, 11 am at Beth Page Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing time from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
He leaves to cherish his memories, a mother, Reverend Barbara Sutton, a daughter Jenise Harris, three brothers: Troy Brown Jr. (Renea), David Sutton (Joan), Dexter Sutton ( Carolyn), two sisters: Velda Sutton Sampson (Andre) and Angela Sutton (George), along with a host of other sorrowing relatives and friends.

 