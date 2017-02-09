Two arrested for alleged cockfighting and drugs

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Law-enforcement officers never know what they’re going to encounter when they approach a vehicle, even on a routine matter.

Case in point, the two Taylor County men that Monticello Police Department (MPD) officers arrested late last week and charged with various offenses, including animal cruelty.

It started with MPD patrolmen William Bell and Jack Pitts conducting a “welfare check” on a white four-door vehicle parked in Burger King’s south lot with its headlights on and its engine off at about 2 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3.

Approaching the vehicle, the officers observed two males asleep inside. One of the officers also noticed that immediately upon making contact with the car’s occupants, the driver attempted to pull off his camouflage jacket and push it to the floorboard.

About this time, dispatch radioed and informed Bell and Pitts that based on the license number they had called in, the vehicle had been reported stolen in Taylor County.

Which information changed the tenor of the encounter, resulting in the detention of driver Bryan H. Willis and passenger Keith E. Sadowski, who volunteered that he was wanted in Taylor County, a statement that dispatch soon confirmed.

Asked if there was anything illegal in the car, Willis responded, “the tackle box has something in it (but) I don’t know if it’s illegal or not,” according to the arrest report.

Upon searching the back area of the vehicle, the officers found four roosters inside a six-bin locker and “a tackle box full of cock-fighting equipment”.

“All the roosters had their spurs cut and two of them appeared to have cuts to their legs and faces,” the report states.

The officers also found inside the camouflage jacket that Willis had attempted to discard a black cloth bag containing 36.5 grams of crystalline rock shards in three clear plastic bags.

Among the other things found in the vehicle, according to the report, were: a small spoon, silver in color; three small clear baggies containing five white pills and one peach-colored pill; what appeared to be a large Zippo lighter with a small digital scale; a small butane torch; and a syringe containing a clear liquid.

Both the crystalline rock shards and the clear liquid in the syringe field-tested positive for Methamphetamine and the pills were identified as oxicodone, hydrocodone and alprazolam, according to the report.

Willis, 35, was charged with possession of animal-fighting equipment; causing cruelty, death, pain or suffering to animals; possession of drug paraphernalia; traffic amphetamine; possession of controlled substance without prescription; and grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond for Willis was set at $28,000.

Sadowski, 32, was charged on the out-of-county warrant, plus possession of animal- fighting equipment; causing cruelty, death, pain or suffering to animals; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond was also set at $8,000.

The stolen car was returned to the owner and the four roosters were turned over to animal control.

Rumor was that the four gamecocks had subsequently flown the coop. But Beth Letchworth, who’s in charge of animal control, confirmed on Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, that the four roosters were still “in custody”, as it were.

As for their fate: “I am waiting to hear from the State Attorney's office as to what to do with them,” Letchworth said. “More than likely they will have to be destroyed. A fighting rooster will try and kill any chicken it gets around at this point.”

Cockfighting, a blood sport, entails gamecocks fighting to the death. The sport is often associated with gambling, drug dealing and illegal gun sales, according to the Humane Society of the U.S.

Cockfighting is illegal in every state including Florida, with most states specifically prohibiting anyone from being even a spectator at a cockfight. In Florida, it’s also illegal to breed or train roosters for the purpose of cockfighting.