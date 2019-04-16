Two arrested on fraud charges

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Brandon Sanchez Brinson, 30, of Orlando, and Alexis Lashawn Atkins, 20, also of Orlando, were both arrested on Thursday, April 11 by Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Trooper White on various charges pertaining to fraud and possession of false notes.

On the above date, at 4:50 p.m., Trooper White conducted a traffic stop on a 2019 Jeep Wrangler after observing the vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 10 at an unlawful speed of 102 miles per hour.

The traffic stop took place near the 218-mile marker, in Jefferson County.

After making contact with the occupants of the vehicle, Trooper White was able to detect the smell of marijuana emitting from within the vehicle.

Backup officers were requested in order to assist with a search of the vehicle, as the odor of marijuana provided a probable cause for a search.

The search of the vehicle revealed that the occupants were conducting a fraudulent mobile driver's license operation from within the vehicle.

A driver's license printing machine, a printer with photo printing paper, two laptops, five

cellphones, 45 blank Capital One Bank checks, and multiple stolen credit cards were found within the vehicle.

In addition, law enforcement officers found nine stolen checks to Capital One Bank, totaling $43,235.

Despite the marijuana odor, no marijuana was found in the vehicle; however, the vehicle's occupants did advise law enforcement officers that marijuana had been smoked earlier.

All subjects were arrested and transported to the Jefferson County Jail for booking and processing.

The United States Secret Service was notified of the arrest and will be continuing an investigation into potential federal charges.

Brinson and Atkins were charged with fraud-related felonies of sell/manufacture/delivery of forged or stolen driver license or IDs; possession of false bank bill, check or draft note; possession of tools/paper for forgery and counterfeiting; possession of blank forged or stolen driver license or Ids; and counterfeiting/forgery of driver license or IDs.

In addition, the driver was also charged with unlawful speed and felony driving while license suspended or revoked (habitual traffic offender).