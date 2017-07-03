Two arrested for passing counterfeit money

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Local law-enforcement officers recently arrested two out-of-county individuals who were allegedly passing counterfeit money.

Arrested on Wednesday, June 21, were 27-year-old Alicia Caryn Sorci, of Port Charlotte, FL; and 30-year-old John Travis Wills, of West Palm Beach, FL.

Each was charged with possession of 10 or more bills, passing counterfeit instruments, fraud uttering false bank bills, possession of tools for forgery, and larceny petit theft, second degree. Bond for each was set at $2,500.

The arrest resulted from a coordinated effort by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and the Monticello Police Department (MPD).

According to the arrest report, MPD officer Eric Payne responded to a call of a woman trying to pass a $100 counterfeit bill at the Winn Dixie. When the officer arrived at the store, however, the woman was gone.

Employees informed the officer that the woman had purchased several items and paid with a $100 bill, claiming that her “wallet was wet.” After the woman had exited the store, another employee became suspicious of the $100 bill and encouraged the cashier to show it to the management.

The employee did so and pointed out the woman to the assistant manager and manager, both of whom went outside to confront her. A man, however, now accompanied the woman. Confronted by the manager and assistant manager, the woman paid in legal currency and returned the items she had purchased.

The male, however, reportedly got upset, snatched the fake $100 bill from the manager’s hand, and he and the woman toward a red Honda in the parking lot. The man, described as heavyset, then threatened the manager and assistant manager that if they came near the car, he would “f--- you up and beat your a--.”

Another witness told the officers that he had seen a heavyset man in the Winn Dixie parking lot looking under the hood of his car and had asked if the man needed help. He said the man told him to mind his own business, that he “was getting his money.”

The witness told the officer that he had seen “what appeared to be a stack of money under the hood in the engine compartment on the passenger side on top of the strut mount.”

Meanwhile, the red Honda was reported traveling west on West Washington Street and then another report came in of the vehicle turning north on New Monticello Road. By this time, JCSO deputies and MPD officers were searching Lake Road and West Lake Road for the vehicle.

It was MPD Sgt. B. Parramore and Capt. Norton who finally came upon the man and woman standing alongside their vehicle on the side of West Lake Road about a mile west of New Monticello Road.

A search of the car revealed 18 counterfeit $100 bills inside a Ziploc bag hidden under the vehicle’s hood. The search also revealed a Cannon printer inside a brown bag, which also contained tweezers, several scissors, a ruler, and a stack of paper, “all items consistent with a subject printing copies of money,” according to the arrest report.