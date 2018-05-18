Two car wreck; driver injured

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

Two vehicles were involved in a traffic collision on Thursday, May 10 while both were traveling northbound on N. Jefferson St.

Allison Parker, of Monticello, driver of a silver Hyundai car, was traveling in the outside lane of North Jefferson with a passenger, when she made a sharp left turn into the inner lane, where Lillie Mae Horton, of Ochlocknee, GA., was currently traveling in her Toyota truck.

Parker's vehicle struck Horton's truck, causing the pickup to flip onto its side and also issuing significant damage to the front end of Parker's car.

Horton was transported by Jefferson County Emergency Medical Services to a medical facility

with incapacitating injuries, according to the wreck report.

Neither Parker nor her passenger endured significant injuries.

Parker was issued a ticket violation for careless driving.