Two drivers killed in I-10 accident

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reports the death of two motorists on the interstate in Jefferson County on Tuesday night, June 13.

According to the FHP, 82-year-old Tito Gonzalez, of Avon Park, FL, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-10 when his vehicle collided nearly head-on with an eastbound vehicle driven by 54-year-old Richard Mayer of Mobile, AL.

The FHP reports that Mayer realized the situation and attempted to steer his vehicle to the right to avoid the collision. He was unsuccessful, however, and the left front of his vehicle collided with the left front of Gonzalez’s vehicle.

Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene.

Following the accident, the FHP closed both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-10 for several hours and diverted traffic to other roads.

The accident occurred at about 11:40 p.m. near mile marker 233.

The FHP report offered no reason why Gonzalez may have been driving in the wrong direction.