Two injured during Highway 90 wreck

A Tallahassee driver and a Monticello driver were both transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital following a wreck that took place on Highway 90 (Mahan Drive) on Wednesday, June 26.

A little after 3 p.m., Donald Burthe, 53, of Tallahassee, Fla., was traveling west on Highway 90 in a 2007 Ford Ranger.

Meanwhile, Donna Catalano, 60, of Monticello, was traveling east on Highway 90.

According to the report issued by the Florida Highway Patrol, Burthe failed to maintain his lane as he came around a curve.

After veering into the eastbound lane, Burthe's vehicle crossed into Catalano's path of travel.

The report states that Catalano was unable to react in time and prevent a collision with Burthe's truck, resulting in the left front of Burthe's vehicle striking the left front of Catalano's SUV.

After the two vehicles collided, Burthe's Ford Ranger began to overturn, before coming to a rest on the centerline of Highway 90, laying on its right side and partially on its roof.

After the collision, Catalano's vehicle traveled onto the south shoulder of the road before overturning and coming to a rest.

The vehicle wreck took place in the area of Still Creek Road, just west of Hilltop Country Store.

Due to the proximity of the wreck to the Leon County and Jefferson County border, first responders from Jefferson and Leon both responded to the collision, including Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Tallahassee Police Department, Florida Highway Patrol, Leon County EMS, Tallahassee Fire Department and Jefferson County Emergency Management.

According to eyewitnesses, jaws of life and a saw had to be used to extract Burthe from his damaged vehicle.

FHP's report states that Burthe is being charged with failure to maintain his lane.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the wreck.

FHP Trooper N. Hagedorn is serving as the crash investigator for this incident.