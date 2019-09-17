Two new businesses are welcomed into Monticello

Tea parlor and pediatric center host ribbon-cutting ceremonies

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Two new businesses have joined the network of professional commerce that keeps the City of Monticello a thriving place to live and work.

The first newly-opened business to conduct a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony was Little Pine Pediatrics, PLLC., which is located at 205 N. Mulberry St., in Monticello behind the post office.

While Little Pine Pediatrics is new to Monticello, the team of experienced pediatricians and nurses have been around for several years at the practice's other locations in Perry, Fla., Madison, Fla. and Alachua, Fla.

In Monticello, the practice is led by Little Pine Pediatrics lead physician, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine Ron Emerick and Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner Brittany Hobbs Bishop, who is a Jefferson County native.

Little Pine Pediatric's ribbon-cutting ceremony, which was held on Friday, Aug. 23, was well attended by members of the Monticello-Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, family and friends as well as the caring staff of the pediatric center.

The second business to celebrate their professional launch was Lady With A Past, a tea room and antique fashions parlor.

Owned by Monticello-residents Terry Merritt and Gretchen Avera, Lady With A Past serves pots of tea while also providing a place for Monticello shoppers to purchase fashions from previous eras.

Lady With A Past's grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday, Sept. 5, where business supporters, chamber of commerce members, professional neighbors, family and friends gathered around Avera and Merritt to celebrate the business' opening.

After the red ribbon had been cut, everyone was invited indoors for iced tea and sweet treats during a social gathering in celebration of the tea room and antique shop's launch.

Located at 215 E. Washington St. (across from The First bank), Lady With A Past is opened on Thursdays through Saturdays, from 11:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.