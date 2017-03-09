Two school district meetings coming up

Everyone invited...

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Things are moving quickly, as they must, in order for the school district to move ahead with the charter school option practically mandated by the state.

At the last regular school board meeting, Adam Miller, Executive Director of the Office of Independent Education and Parental Choice, and Hershel Lyons, Chancellor, Division of Public Schools, spoke to those gathered at the meeting about the charter school, its impact on staff, the children and the community.

Now, they are coming back to Jefferson County, Monday night, March 13, for a special informal and informative meeting to talk to parents, teachers, students, community leaders, and all interested stakeholders. Everyone in the community who would like to come is welcome. There will be a question-and-answer session, so bring any questions you may have.

To accommodate a larger crowd, the meeting is being held at the JCMHS Cafeteria, at 50 David Road, and is scheduled from 6 - 8 p.m.

The next regular school board meeting, Thursday, March 23, will also be held at the JCMHS Cafeteria, also beginning at 6 p.m. The board will vote on the actual charter school application submitted. Somerset Academy, the charter school in question, is also expected to be there.

Of the three charter companies that initially expressed interest, one was not eligible and another decided not to pursue. The third, Somerset, will be submitting their application; the application will go to the transition team, then to the board, then to the evaluation team consisting of School Superintendent Marianne Arbulu, another district staffer and two professors from the Florida State University College of Education, Dr. Carolyn Herrington and Dr. Linda Schrader, both of whom have agreed to help with this matter.

Once the application is approved, the district begins contract negotiations. As Arbulu noted, “it will have to go fast.” Time is limited both by the state’s deadline and by the charter company needing time to prepare for school. Normally, it takes a year or more for a charter school to come in. “We’re on a fast track,” said Arbulu.

Even though the charter school option was not her first choice, she stated that she was excited and looking forward to it as an opportunity to help the district’s school and its students.

“This is not the Titanic going down,” she said. It was important that people not bail on the district, but come to the meetings, find out as much information as possible and see how they could help. “This is the phoenix rising – and we’re going to do whatever it takes to make this work.”