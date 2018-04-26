Two Seniors Honored At Tigers Softball Senior Night

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

Lily Akers (#11) and Alexis Jefferson (#10) were honored by their coaches and teammates during a Senior Night held on Tuesday, April 17, which preceded a home game against the Branford Buccaneers.

Akers, age 17, is the daughter of Bridget Akers (who escorted her during the Senior Night) and Stanley Akers. She has three siblings. Her hobbies include drawing, painting, watching anime, reading manga, and playing volleyball and softball. She hopes to be able to attend Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) to further her education following her graduation from high school.

Jefferson, age 18, is the daughter of Debbie Jefferson (her escort for Senior Night) and Rickey Jefferson and has one sibling. Her hobbies include shopping, laughing, and having fun with her family.

Following her graduation from Somerset this year, Jefferson hopes to attend either FAMU or Albany State University.

The Tigers’ Head Coach Alesha Dunlap also acknowledged two visiting seniors, Madison Lloyd and Chloe Linton; the two visiting Buccaneer seniors were presented with a small gift.

Following Senior Night, the Tigers and Buccaneers set out to play. The April 17 game was also the Somerset Tigers’ Breast Cancer Awareness Game. The Tigers Softball players swapped out their usual uniform colors for pink shirts instead.

The game's final score was 20-2, in favor of the Branford Buccaneers.

Coach Dunlap commended Ytossie Pritchett (#5) and Lily Akers for their outstanding performance on the field.

Pritchett scored one of the runs, Akers achieved a walk and both stole bases out from under the Buccaneers.