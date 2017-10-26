Brother Tyrone Ivey, Jr. age 20, passed away October 14, 2017. He was born in Gainesville, FL on November 26, 1996 to Mrs. Annie Jones and Mr. James Thomas. He attended school in Suwannee County and Jefferson County, FL. He leaves to cherish his memories, a loving mother, Mrs. Annie Jones, father Mr. James Thomas, three sisters, Sgt. Jaxara Brooks, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii; Mrs. Azaria Morris, and Mrs. Maya Thomas. Six brothers, Mr. Jha Quan Smith, Rha Quan Smith, Jakari Morris, Ty Quan Ivey, Cameron Thomas, and Shaker Thomas. Grandmother Martha Ford, Linda Gail Thomas; Great Grand Mother, Trady Mae Thomas; 15 aunts; 9 uncles; a host of relatives and cousins and sorrowing friends; and a loving God Mother, Charlene Webb.

The family will meet and greet friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday October 27, 2017 at Cooks and Cooper Funeral Home, Madison, FL.

Funeral services will be Saturday October 28, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Jefferson County High School auditorium, 575 S. Water Street, Monticello, FL 32344 Rev. Eddie Yon officiating. Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements, Live Oak, FL 386-364-5535.

