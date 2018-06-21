UF’s new Honey Bee Lab will support Beekeeping and Agriculture

Story Submitted

Twenty percent of the food we eat is made possible by honey bees. And behind each of these hardworking pollinators is an equally hardworking beekeeper or scientist who helps them thrive.

The University of Florida’s honey bee program has been around since the 1920s, but this June will mark the completion of a new honey bee headquarters on the UF campus, said Jamie Ellis, Gahan Endowed Associate Professor of Entomology in UF’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.

“The Honey Bee Research and Extension Laboratory is a series of three buildings—it’s a mini bee campus. One of the buildings, the Amy E. Lohman Apiculture Center, will house the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Apiary Inspection team, a beekeeping museum, a honey extraction and processing facility, and workshop space,” said Ellis, who heads the Honey Bee Lab.

The Amy E. Lohman Apiculture Center is named for one of the project’s key supporters, Ellis said.