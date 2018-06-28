Ulysse W. Oliver

Ulysse Wendell Oliver, 52, of Monticello’s Boland Community passed on Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 30 at Welaunee M. B. Church, with burial in Boland Community Cemetery. Viewing will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 29, at Tillman of Monticello.

He was a self-employed mechanic and member of Welaunee.

Treasuring his love are his sons: Justin and Dantrell Oliver; daughters, Veronica and Nicole Oliver; sisters, Verna (Alfred) Watkins and Priscilla (Robert) Adams; brothers, Michael McCloud, Vernon Williams and Kendrick (Pam) Oliver; adopted brother, Clarence Williams; devoted friend and caregiver, Dawn Gibbons; eight grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

