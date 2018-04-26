Ulysses Frazier

Ulysses Frazier, 65, passed at home on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 28, at Mt. Morilla M.B. Chuch, with burial in the Church Cemetery.
Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Tillman of Monticello.
A 1972 graduate of Jefferson County High School, he was a retired maintenance technician with the FL Dept. of Transportation.
Cherishing his love and legacy are his son, Wesley Frazier; daughter, Brittaney F. (Joshua) Brinson; five grandchildren; sisters, Mary Ann (Willie) Crim, Betty Frazier and Rev. Louise (Alvin) Wallace; brothers, Johnny (Inita) and Franklin (Margaret) Frazier; aunt, Ellen Howard and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Kathenia and Annie Mae Jones Frazier; sister, Gloria Frazier and the mother of his children, Martha Bright.

