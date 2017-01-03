Union Hill AME Caring Ministry

in Church

Debbie Snapp
ECB Publishing, Inc.

screen-shot-2017-01-03-at-12-10-38-pm
Union Hill AME Church celebrated the 'Joy of Giving' this holiday season by collecting and donating personal and hygiene items for the Refuge House, serving Jefferson County; a haven for women and children experiencing domestic violence, and a rape crisis center.
This Caring Ministry was well supported with bags, boxes, and baskets filled with cleaning supplies, hair products, toiletries, hygiene and health care items. There was also a supply of children's toys and games.
Rev. Joseph O. Love, pastor of Union Hill AME Church is supportive and very proud of this ministry and its members.