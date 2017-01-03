Union Hill AME Caring Ministry

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.



Union Hill AME Church celebrated the 'Joy of Giving' this holiday season by collecting and donating personal and hygiene items for the Refuge House, serving Jefferson County; a haven for women and children experiencing domestic violence, and a rape crisis center.

This Caring Ministry was well supported with bags, boxes, and baskets filled with cleaning supplies, hair products, toiletries, hygiene and health care items. There was also a supply of children's toys and games.

Rev. Joseph O. Love, pastor of Union Hill AME Church is supportive and very proud of this ministry and its members.