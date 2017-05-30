Union Hill AMEC helps Refuge House clients

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Union Hill AME Church continues its on-going outreach ministry 'Spring into Giving' to the Jefferson County Refuge House and counselor Nan Baughman.

This well-supported ministry received a variety of items such as hair products, first aid supplies, dental care supplies, toiletries, hygiene and personal care supplies, cleaning supplies, and miscellaneous needs like bath towels and wash clothes, and adult shoes.

Refuge House provides direct services to domestic abuse and sexual assault survivors, and community education, in all eight counties of the Big Bend Area of North Florida. For the 24 Hour Hotline in Jefferson County dial 850-681-2111, or call toll-free to 1-888-956-7273 for sexual assault, or 1-800-500-1119 for domestic violence.

A counselor is waiting for your call any time day or night. Call if you’d just like to talk. If you are feeling upset or unsafe. If you think you might be in an abusive relationship, but you aren’t sure. If you felt bad, used, taken advantage of, or forced to have sex with someone in a way you didn’t want. If you have been prostituted and want to talk about it. If you are a friend, family member, co-worker, or neighbor of someone who you are concerned is a victim of abuse, and you don’t know what to do. If you are assisting someone professionally who you believe may be a victim of abuse.

If you would like information about other services offered... call. You don’t have to give your name or any other information you don’t want to share. Information you share with us is confidential.

Rev. Joseph O. Love, pastor.

