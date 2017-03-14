Union Hill After-School Program

Debbie Snapp

Union Hill AME Church has been very successful in assisting its school-aged children to achieve academically and improve behavioral changes through its After-School Program.

The purpose of this program is to provide quality and structured programming for elementary students residing in the Wacissa Community.

The program, managed and administered by instructors Annette Wilson and Minnie Robinson, has been operational for 10+ years now, with structured classes held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, at no cost to the parents.

The outcome of this program is exemplified every nine-weeks when the students participating receive their report cards. It's at this time when the students demonstrate their ability to excel academically and in their behavior by gaining certificates as honor roll students and receiving citizenship awards.

Because of the valuable lessons learned during her elementary school years, A’mila Reddick is a student volunteer in the program. She is a student at Jefferson County Middle High School.

The instructors take pride in building their community and utilizing their time to embrace the youth in their community. If you would like to volunteer, contact Wilson at 850-997-4104.

