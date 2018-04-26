United Way fundraising at The Mays House

Debbie Snapp, ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Jefferson County United Way Celebrity Waiters fundraising event was, April 20, held last Friday evening at The Mays House and sponsored by Carrie Ann & Company. The annual event was once again very successful, raising funds for the areas most needed community service organizations.

Local community leaders serving as waiters during the two-seating dinners included: Julie Conley, Justin Foreman, Dean Jerger, Mac McNeill, Fred Mosley, Katrina Richardson, Tully Sparkman, Gabe Rosmini, David Driggers, and Tom Vogelgesang.

Donors to the Cake, Coffee and Monticello Rocks Auction included: Kevin Barnwell, Geri Ann Driggers, Simpson Nursery, Suki Chambers, Glenda Hamby, Audrey Simmons Smith, Pecan Hill Coffee, Nan and Marco Mata and The Bread Wagon in Thomasville GA.