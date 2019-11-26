Up to $10,000 reward offered

Investigation continues for murdered man

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

On the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 2, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) responded to a call regarding the body of a man found near the edge of Springfield Road, in Lloyd.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the body of Therell Wayne Hall, Jr., of Tallahassee, lying in the roadway.

After beginning an investigation into Hall's death,

law enforcement investigators were able to determine that Hall's death had been the result of a possible homicide.

Nearly a month later, information into Hall's death still remains limited, but investigators have released that Hall was last spotted alive on Friday, Nov. 1, at a Dairy Queen restaurant that was located on Capital Circle Northwest, in Tallahassee.

While law enforcement continues to pursue leads into Hall's death, Big Bend Crime Stoppers and the

Any witness or informant who provides information that leads to an arrest will be eligible for a reward that is worth up to $10,000.

Big Bend Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 in reward monies, and the Florida Sheriff's Association is offering to match up to an additional $5,000 in monetary reward – should an arrest be made based on provided witness information.

Those with information related to the night of Hall's death are asked to call Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

If you saw something, say something.