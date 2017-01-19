Upcoming events for Woman’s Club

The Monticello Woman’s Club will start off February with a busy schedule, and some of the dates have changed.

Sunday, February 5, from 2 – 5 p.m., the club will host a “Meet and Greet” at the clubhouse. Members of the community, and most especially, those who are interested in joining are cordially invited to drop by during that time and meet some the club’s members chat a few moments and learn more about the Monticello Woman’s Club and what it offers.

At the District level (District 3), the GFWC Florida Arts ‘n’ Crafts Competition has been switched to Saturday, February 11, from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. It is hosted this year by Monticello Woman’s Club and will be at their clubhouse at 975 E. Pearl Street. This gives Monticello Woman’s Club members a little more time to create something to enter. Good luck!

