Using technology in Jefferson classrooms

Technology is everywhere you look these days, from internet connected doorbells to the devices in the hands or pockets of almost everyone walking down the street. Today's classroom is no exception. Because of this, it is more important than ever to incorporate technology and computers into the classroom and the lives of students as early as possible.

Principal Cory Oliver says of technology and students: “Here at Somerset-Jefferson, we not only prepare our children for the future, we introduce them to it. We show them pathways and opportunities that may not have ever occurred to them.”

Technology opens opportunities for students and broadens their horizons in new and unimaginable ways. The speed at which culture, specifically technology, is changing can be daunting, but introducing and preparing students at the youngest ages possible will only serve them better to handle change and adapt quickly.

Earlier this year in an overview video for Jefferson Somerset, Technology Instructor Lloyd Helms said, “In the classrooms we have new computers. We are starting a Drone and Robotics Club. We learn a lot of software in class, whether it be animation, game design, photo manipulation with photoshop, web design. We are going to be doing lots of hands-on software in labs and the new classrooms.”

Jefferson Somerset has eight desktop computers per classroom and installed new ClearTouch Smartboards in every classroom. Smartboards are similar to a touchscreen computer or tablet, but the size of a large flatscreen TV. Jefferson Somerset uses a centers-based approach, as studies have found that students perform at a higher level when given varied tasks and time limits versus having their own laptop to distract them all day. At Jefferson Somerset, students perform at their highest level in 15-20 minute increments. During Tiger Time and tutoring students always have access to computers. In many cases students can even check out a laptop in the main office to use as long as the work is school related.

Teachers can use the Smartboards to do everything from play videos, write notes, show slide presentations, and even allow students to come up to show their work or interact with the lesson. Teachers are using ClassDojo, a classroom communication app between teachers and parents, Edmodo for teacher student collaboration, i-Ready for diagnostic learning and pinpointing skill-level in mathematics and reading, and Achieve3000 that engages all learners at their individual reading levels and constantly challenges them to improve their literacy skills.

Lloyd Helms teaches computer classes concentrating on the software side, namely a suite of programs developed by Adobe that focuses on the creative side of technology. Helms’ students learn photo manipulation with Photoshop, graphic design in Illustrator, print and publication design and layout with InDesign, coding and graphic web design via Dreamweaver, animation and game design in Animate, and video editing with Premier Pro. Most students are able to get their certifications in less than a year and learn software generalities that will help them on any computer.

Helms’ class projects include poster travel projects, vacation projects and various holiday projects that are displayed in the school’s hallways. Helms also hosts the Robotics club. The club has built a battle bot, and these students are hoping to compete during the next school year against other schools.

Technology is here to stay. For the students and teachers of Somerset-Jefferson K-12, technology is making a daily positive impact on educational outcomes. Students are being introduced to possibilities and futures they might not have otherwise ever been able to conceive of or even access. Somerset-Jefferson sees the value in computer-based curriculums and pathways and continuously works to incorporate these into all classes. Historically they also strive to create pathways where students can look at a career pathway holistically.