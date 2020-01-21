USPS prices increase for 2020

John Willoughby

ECB Publishing, Inc.

With a new year comes new prices; at least, that's the name of the game of the United States Postal Service (USPS).

The Governors of the Postal Service approved an increase in October of 2019, which would raise Mailing Services product (letters, domestic postcards, etc.) prices approximately 1.9 percent. Shipping Services price increases vary by product, according to USPS. Priority Mail Express would increase 3.5 percent and Priority Mail would see a 4.1 percent increase.

The new prices, which will take effect on Jan. 26, will include no increase in the price of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp, which will remain at 55 cents. Other prices for letters additional ounces ($0.15) and domestic postcards ($0.35) will remain untampered.

Mailing Services price increases are based on the Consumer Price Index while Shipping Services prices are primarily adjusted according to market conditions, as reported by USPS. The USPS receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations. For a full list of updated prices, visit usps.com.