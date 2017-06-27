Vacation Bible School Calendar

call debbiesnapp@embarqmail.com • 850-997-3568
June 18 – 22
Elizabeth Baptist Church
Galactic Starveyors
Sunday - Thursday
5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
PreK - 6th
closing celebration
Thursday, parents
invited
dinner served
850-997-8444
June 19 – 23
Transforming Life Church
5-Day Club
Monday - Friday
6:30 – 8:00
850-997-8527
ages 5 - 12
June 19 - 23
First United Methodist Church
Operation Arctic:
Exploring the coolest
book on the planet
Monday – Friday
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
kindergarten – 5th grade
850-997-5545
June 23 - 25
Sardis United
Methodist Church
Camp Out: Getting
S'more of Jesus
6:00 – 8:30 p.m. Friday
9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Saturday
4:00 – 6:30 p.m. Sunday w/hotdogs, burgers,
s'mores, and swimsuits outside ages 3-10
June 26 - 30
Waukeenah United Methodist Church
Monday – Friday
8:30 – 11:30 a.m.
850-997-2171
June 26 - 30
First Baptist Church Monticello
Galactic Starveyors
Monday - Friday
6:00 – 8:30 p.m.
1st - 6th grade
galactic snacks
fbcmonticello.org
850-997-2349
July 3, 5, 6, 7
Memorial Missionary Baptist Church
The Faith Run
Monday – Friday
5:30 – 8:00 p.m.
light brunch daily
850-508-4003
July 10 - 14
Greater Fellowship
Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrate Jesus
Monday - Friday
6 - 8 p.m.,
refreshment at 5 p.m.
preschool – adults
850-933-8736, hallp850gmail.com
July 17 - 21
Central Baptist Church Aucilla
Galactic Starveyors
Monday - Friday
6:00 - 8:30 p.m.
age three - 8th grade
dinner served
850-997-2081