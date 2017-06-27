Vacation Bible School Calendar

call debbiesnapp@embarqmail.com • 850-997-3568

June 18 – 22

Elizabeth Baptist Church

Galactic Starveyors

Sunday - Thursday

5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

PreK - 6th

closing celebration

Thursday, parents

invited

dinner served

850-997-8444

June 19 – 23

Transforming Life Church

5-Day Club

Monday - Friday

6:30 – 8:00

850-997-8527

ages 5 - 12

June 19 - 23

First United Methodist Church

Operation Arctic:

Exploring the coolest

book on the planet

Monday – Friday

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

kindergarten – 5th grade

850-997-5545

June 23 - 25

Sardis United

Methodist Church

Camp Out: Getting

S'more of Jesus

6:00 – 8:30 p.m. Friday

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Saturday

4:00 – 6:30 p.m. Sunday w/hotdogs, burgers,

s'mores, and swimsuits outside ages 3-10

June 26 - 30

Waukeenah United Methodist Church

Monday – Friday

8:30 – 11:30 a.m.

850-997-2171

June 26 - 30

First Baptist Church Monticello

Galactic Starveyors

Monday - Friday

6:00 – 8:30 p.m.

1st - 6th grade

galactic snacks

fbcmonticello.org

850-997-2349

July 3, 5, 6, 7

Memorial Missionary Baptist Church

The Faith Run

Monday – Friday

5:30 – 8:00 p.m.

light brunch daily

850-508-4003

July 10 - 14

Greater Fellowship

Missionary Baptist Church

Celebrate Jesus

Monday - Friday

6 - 8 p.m.,

refreshment at 5 p.m.

preschool – adults

850-933-8736, hallp850gmail.com

July 17 - 21

Central Baptist Church Aucilla

Galactic Starveyors

Monday - Friday

6:00 - 8:30 p.m.

age three - 8th grade

dinner served

850-997-2081