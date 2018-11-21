Veleta Mays

Veleta Moore Mays, 67, was suddenly summoned Home on Wednesday, November 14, 2018. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Saturday, November 24, at Memorial M.B. Church. Viewing-visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday, November 23 at Tillman of Monticello 850-997-5553.

A licensed practical nurse, she worked for more than 45 years, with 17 years of service at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, Monticello. Cherishing loving memories are her daughters, Erica and Errin Mays; six grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; adoptive mother, Caroline Moore; brothers, Randy and Gerald Larry, James Hart, Joseph Jr., Duane and Mark (Andrea) Moore; sisters, Vivian Thompson, Brenda "Joyce" Larry, Cora Wilson, Phyllis and Meisha Moore; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Jones and Evelyn (Phillip) Mount; brothers-in-law, Johnny Sr. and Clarence (Lisa) Mays and Wesley Jackson; and numerous other relatives and friends. Her husband, Ben, predeceased her in 2016.

Related