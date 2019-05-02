Veronica Jean Johnson Cox, 37, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Viewing-visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, at Tillman of Monticello.

Funeral services will take place at noon on Friday, May 3, at St. Phillip AME Church in Monticello, with burial in the Church Cemetery.

Veronica was born to J.C. and Dorothy Jean Welcome Johnson. Her mother passed away three months after Veronica's birth. Her mom's best friend, Gloria Cox, became Veronica's mother.

Cherishing Veronica's love are her mother, Reverend Gloria Cox; brothers, Bishop Chauncey (Cycloria) King and Apostle Anthony (Natasha) Cox, Sr.; father, J.C. Johnson; and several other relatives and friends, including her St. Phillip family. Her sister, Pamela Johnson, also predeceased Veronica.

