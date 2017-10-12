Veteran Receives Mortgage-Free Home

Story Submitted

Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families, awarded today a mortgage-free home to U.S. Airman First Class Raun Hampe through Operation Homefront’s Homes on the Homefront program. The home was donated by JPMorgan Chase. & Co.

“It means the world to me,” said Hampe, of Valdosta, Ga. “I will be closer to my son and I will see him more often, and be closer to the VA hospital. I am speechless - what you all do for military families is amazing.”

“It’s great to know that there are programs out there and assistance from Operation Homefront and Chase,” added Hampe. “This is a huge burden and weight off my shoulders.”

