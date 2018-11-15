Veteran’s Day began with breakfast at the American Legion Post 49

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Veteran's Day is a celebration of the bravery and sacrifice of those who fought, and continue to fight, for this country's freedom, the greatest country, the United States of America.

On Monday, November 12 Veteran's Day began with breakfast at the American Legion Otto Walker Post 49, with Post and Unit Auxiliary members preparing, serving and welcoming the arriving 70+ guests.

This is why we have a national holiday: to celebrate with friends and heroes and to honor all veterans, past and present, for their bravery and sacrifice.

Donations for the event came from the Brickhouse Eatery and Post members.

Winner of the Post 49 Gun Raffle fundraiser was Frankie Holland. The winning ticket was pulled from 900 tickets by City Council member Troy Avera. The handmade gun was donated by Robinson's Gunworks.