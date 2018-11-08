Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

American Legion Otto Walker Post 49 will host its annual Veteran's Day Breakfast and Parade on Monday, November 12, beginning at 8 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m. for the parade.

The breakfast of sausage gravy, eggs, biscuits and all the other fixings will be prepared and served by the Legion and Auxiliary members. There is no charge but donations will be appreciated. Flags will be handed out in preparation for the following parade.

Longtime and active American Legion member Ron Slik will be Grand Marshall for this year's parade. “I am honored to lead this year's Veteran's Day Parade,” he says. “It's a privilege to be a veteran of the United States of America.” Slik is an Air Force Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He entered into military service in 1951 at the age of 16.

This parade is open to all who wish to honor those who served or are serving in the military and to those who have supported our military personnel by their actions at home. Everyone and anyone is invited to participate in the parade, and show your support for our veterans on Veteran's Day.

All veterans have sacrificed a part of their lives for your freedom. Many have given the ultimate sacrifice with there lives. Plan to participate in this year's parade, and celebrate veterans everywhere.

A registration table will be set up in the Capital City Bank parking lot between 9 and 11a.m. on Monday morning. Parade entrants will still be able to pick up and complete the appropriate forms on the day of the parade, including a parade flier, an entry form and City of Monticello participant regulations form. The entry form is especially important so your position in the parade can be reserved for you. You will be placed at the back of the parade line though. Participants must read and follow City of Monticello Parade/Procession Participant Regulations.

Forms may also be picked up and returned to the Monticello News office, any Legion member or mail to: The American Legion, Otto Walker Post 49, P.O. Box 761, Monticello, FL, 32345 or scan and email to: ktfaircloth1@aol.com. Contact American Legion Post 49 Commander Ken Faircloth any time at (850) 509-2628 for questions, concerns and information.

The parade will begin promptly at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 12, Veteran's Day.