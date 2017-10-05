VETERANS DAY PARADE & BREAKFAST ON VETERANS DAY November 11th, 2017

There will be a Veterans Day Parade on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2017. It is sponsored by The American Legion, Post 49 in Monticello, The American Legion, Post 234 in Monticello, the American Legion Post 131 in Greenville, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Post 251 in Monticello, and the Boy Scout Troop 803 in Monticello.

We sincerely appreciate the community’s support of our troops and our Veterans. The Veterans Day Parade is on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2017 & will commence promptly at 11:00 a.m.

There will be a Breakfast to honor Veterans on November 11, 2017 at the American Legion Post Home, located at 1065 South Water Street. Between 8am & 10am. Come out & Honor our Veterans. Donations are accepted.

Ken Faircloth,

Commander

Post 49,

American Legion