Veterans Day Parade on Veterans Day Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

The Veterans Day Parade on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11 is sponsored by the American Legion Post 49 in Monticello, the American Legion Post 234 in Monticello, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 251 in Monticello and in conjunction with the American Legion Post 131 in Greenville.

We sincerely appreciate the community's support of our troops and our veterans. The Veterans Day Parade is on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, and will commence at 11 a.m. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Otto M. Walker Post home, 1065 S. Water St.

Post 49 Commander Ken Faircloth

ktfaircloth1@aol.com, (850) 509-2628