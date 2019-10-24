Veterans Day Parade on Veterans Day Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

adminLetters to the Editor

The Veterans Day Parade on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11 is sponsored by the American Legion Post 49 in Monticello, the American Legion Post 234 in Monticello, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 251 in Monticello and in conjunction with the American Legion Post 131 in Greenville.
We sincerely appreciate the community's support of our troops and our veterans. The Veterans Day Parade is on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, and will commence at 11 a.m. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Otto M. Walker Post home, 1065 S. Water St.

Post 49 Commander Ken Faircloth
ktfaircloth1@aol.com, (850) 509-2628

Related Posts

October 24, 2019

2016 Trump election win!

October 22, 2019

Recognizing a job well done

October 22, 2019

Toll road ideas