Veteran’s Day parade to be held November 12

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

American Legion Otto Walker Post 49 is preparing now for its annual Veteran's Day parade to be held on Monday, November 12, at 11 a.m.

Parade participants are asked to pickup and complete the appropriate forms, including: a parade flier, an entry form and City of Monticello participant regulations form before the event. The entry form is especially important so your position in the parade can be reserved for you.

This parade is open to all who wish to honor those who served or are serving in the military and to those who have supported our military personnel by their actions at home. Everyone and anyone is invited to participate in the parade, and show your support for our veterans on Veteran's Day.

All veterans have sacrificed a part of their lives for your freedom. Many have given the ultimate sacrifice with there lives. Plan to participate in this year's parade, and celebrate veterans everywhere.

Contact American Legion Post 49 Commander Ken Faircloth any time at (850) 509-2628 or ktfaircloth1@aol.com for questions, concerns and information.

The Veteran's Day parade entry form will include the name and type of your unit, group, organization; number of participants; will you be walking, marching, motorized, etc.; the length of your unit; and contact information.

Application deadline is Nov. 1 and all entries are free of charge. Parade participants will be issued a unit number following the application process. Along with the unit number, you will receive a parade information sheet that will contain pertinent information concerning the parade. A registration table will be set up in the Capital City Bank parking lot between 9 and 11 a.m. on Monday morning. The parade will begin promptly at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 12, Veteran's Day.

Participants must read and follow City of Monticello parade/procession participant regulations.

Forms may also be picked up and returned to the Monticello News office, any Legion member or mail to: The American Legion, Otto Walker Post 49, P.O. Box 761, Monticello, FL, 32345. Or scan and email to: ktfaircloth1@aol.com.