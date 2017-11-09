Veterans Day Parade

At one time there was a bumper sticker stating proudly "If you can read this, thank a teacher." That sentiment is still true, but it is also true that if you enjoy your freedom, you should make sure to thank every Veteran known to you.

The schools in the county make sure that the children know this truth. Somerset Jefferson celebrated the Veterans with a large program and a delicious chicken dinner on Monday. Aucilla Christian School will be having a Veterans Day program led by the third graders. ("A little child shall lead them" was mandated by Jesus Christ.)

Thus we know that the children of this county are guided to thank a Veteran, but what of the adults that live here? Do we even know which of our neighbors is a Veteran? Have we thanked them for their service? Do we support the Veerans organizations in the county? We have the American Legion with their Auxiliary antd the Sons of the American Legion. We have a very active Veterans of Foreign Wars unit. Do you support either one of these organizations? The Edward Jones company has a program known as the Mission Continues. which helps Veterans to reintegrate to life after their Service as well as inspiring future generations to serve. Are you a supporter of these programs?

Will you participate in or stand and cheer for those who do at the Parade which begins promptly at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Will you have breakfast with the Veterans at 8 a.m. at the Post home on Water Street? There is no charge for breakfast, but donations are gratefully accepted.

For those who do wish to participate in the parade, the forms to be filled out are at the Newspaper office and will also be available at 10 am at the Veterans table in the parking lot of Capital City Bank. "He who gets there "firstest," gets the "bestist" spot in the parade, but the more participants the better.

Come with loud congratulations and let the veterans know how glad you are that they are home.

