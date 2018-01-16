Victim identified in fatal shooting

LAZARO ALEMAN, ECB Publishing

The Monticello Police Department (MPD) on Tuesday afternoon identified the victim in Monday's night fatal shooting in the city.

He is 42-year-old Monticello resident Antreval Green, whose body remained at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital on Tuesday awaiting an autopsy.

The MPD says the investigation into the incident continues and it asks anyone with pertinent information to call the station at (850) 342-0150 or call Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-8477.

Officers from the MPD and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) responded to a call of gunshots in the area of Second and Orange streets about 11 p.m. Monday and found one injured man walking down the street and another lying in a yard with life-threatening injuries.

The two men were transported to the hospital, where the one died. So far, no one has been charged.