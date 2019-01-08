Victorian Christmas Tea raises funds for the Jefferson County Historical Association

Debbie Snapp, ECB Publishing, Inc.

On December 16, the Jefferson County Historical Association (JCHA) sponsored a Victorian Christmas Tea, hosted by board member Terry Merritt at her historic home, the Pasco house.

Guests enjoyed delicate finger sandwiches, petit fours, lemon raspberry tarts and many other delicious treats prepared by Merritt and board member Barbara Culbreath.

Ginny True brought cookies she baked from her Finnish great-grandmother’s treasured recipe and special Christmas blend of hot tea was prepared and served in antique china cups.

Some guests came dressed in their Victorian finery, which added to the festivities. The event was very well received.

Hostess Merritt, a doll artisan, offered many of her handmade Victorian Christmas ornaments to be raffled at the event. These included a set of miniature Victorian children, fancy French young ladies with hand-crocheted bonnets and a delightful mouse, 'Miss Millicent Mousingham' dressed in a plum silk gown and holding her Christmas teapot.

The house was elegantly decorated with three Christmas trees filled with Victorian-inspired ornaments in plum, rose, green and gold, as well as a 'wildlife' tree full of birds, deer and other forest creatures.

For the tea table centerpiece, Merritt used a metal dressmaker form and fashioned her skirt into a Christmas tree full of miniature tea cups, teapots and other tea accouterments, that she has collected over the years.

The first annual JCHA Christmas ornament was also for sale at the tea, which featured the Wirick-Simmons house, home to the JCHA.

This event was the second tea sponsored by the JCHA. Last year’s tea was held on Mother’s Day weekend. Due to the popularity of this event, JCHA plans on making it an annual affair, to be held at different times of the year.