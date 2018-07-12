Vincent Bruce Barrington, 56, of Monticello's Lloyd Community passed in Colquitt, GA on Sunday, July 8, 2018. Viewing/visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 13 at Tillman of Monticello. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 14 at St. Rilla M.B. Church, with burial in L&L Barrington Memorial Gardens. Bruce had been a mechanic and logger with his father's logging business. Cherishing precious memories are his sons, Vincent Bruce Barrington, Jr., James Barrington and Isaac Young; three grandchildren; two brothers, Terrence "Buddy" and Anthony (Shawna) Barrington; three sisters, Marvis Diana Barrington (Michael) Day, Lillie Doris and Andrea Barrington; an uncle; several aunts, nieces, nephews; a close and special friend, Charlene Handford, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

