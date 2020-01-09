Vincent Edward "Buck" Brown, 50, of Lamont, Fla., passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Mt. Olive P.B. Church, with burial in Mt. Olive (Walker) Cemetery.

Born in Miami, Buck was a 1987 graduate of Jefferson County High School and a former truck driver and avid fisherman. Among his survivors are his aunt and caregiver, Mrs. Ella McIntosh; sisters: Cassandra Moore, Cotina Brown, Tabitha, Georgina and Tiffany Mathis; other aunts and uncles: Vera Smith, Lucille (Al) Beasley, Debra Walker, Gwen (Kenneth) Mitchell, Willie (Minnie), Charlie and Moses Mathis; a special cousin, Thelbert Starling; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Viewing is 4-6:30 p.m. this Friday, Jan. 10, at Mt. Olive. Tillman Of Monticello (850) 997-5553.

