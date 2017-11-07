Violet I. Ellis, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at home in Monticello, surrounded by family. She was a native of Kansas but had lived in Florida for 50+ years.

She was a retired Diet Technician and a member of New Hope Church of God in Monticello, where she was active in the W.O.W. Group. She was in charge of community missions, decorating the church for functions, and making sure that church family and neighbors who were sick received meals. She was a cancer survivor.

A Memorial Service for Violet will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at New Hope Church of God, 415 East Palmer Mill Road. Pastor E. Bob Kuschel will officiate. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to New Hope Church of God, 850-997-1119.

Violet is survived by her daughter Tami Richard; seven grandchildren Crystal Scheiferstein, Bobby Scheiferstein, Mary Scheiferstein (Luke) Davis, Amber (Mike) Carlos, Joemichael Lanclos, Tyree Richard, and Teylor Richard; three brothers; and four great-grandchildren.

Proceeding her in death were her husband Douglas Ellis; her daughter, Debi Scheiferstein; her parents, and one brother.

