Violet Jane Gronewold Bryant, age 77, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 in Crawfordville, FL. She was the daughter of Gerhart Gronewold and Marie Meyer Gronewold, born in Pomeroy, Iowa, on November 4, 1940. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Jerry B. Bryant. She is survived by her two sons: James Bryant (Elesha) from Crawfordville, FL and Paul Bryant (Jill) from Appleton, Wisconsin; her daughter, Julie Bryant from Monticello, FL and her sister, Beverly Buenting from Manson, Iowa. Violet was a resident of Jefferson County for 38 years and was a member of Central Baptist Church in Monticello, Florida. She enjoyed being a housewife, cooking and listening to country music. She enjoyed feeding and watching hummingbirds. Her favorite foods to make were homemade pizza, cinnamon rolls, dinner rolls and strawberry freezer jam. A visitation will be held at Beggs Funeral Home in Monticello from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 23. There will be a funeral at Elizabeth Baptist Church in Monticello, FL on Wednesday, January 24 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Big Bend Hospice. Arrangements are being handled by Beggs Funeral Home, 485 E. Dogwood St., Monticello FL, (850) 997-5612.

