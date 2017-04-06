Virginia Ann Grantham

Virginia Grantham passed away Wednesday April 5, 2017. She was born on October 11, 1947 in Cordele, Georgia. At the age of five, her parents the late Grover Loden Wade and Neata Rutherford Wade relocated to Monticello.

She is survived by a daughter Rhonda Brant (Vernon), a brother Steven Wade (Laurie), and two sisters, Mary Joe Wade (Todd Thigpen) and Rita Atkinson (Eugene). One nephew and two nieces. She is also survived by her special friend, her dog "Buddy."

A Service of Remembrance will be held Thursday, April 13, 2017 at Beggs Monticello Chapel at 5 p.m.

Donations may be made to: The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 60 East 56th Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10022. You may call Toll-Free: 1-866-FIND-A-CURE or to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or call 1-800-DIABETES (800-342- 2383).

